Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Manny Margot clubbed a three-run homer and made a heart-stopping catch for a clutch out in the second inning as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros 4-2 in game two of the ALCS on Monday.

The 26-year-old Dominican blasted a 406-foot (123 meters) homer to center field in the first inning as the Rays jumped out to a 3-0 lead, tacked on another run in the seventh and then held on in the ninth when the Astros gave them a scare by loading the bases twice.

Catcher Mike Zunino also slammed a towering 454-foot homer in the seventh for the Rays, who are now two wins away from reaching the World Series for the second time in the club's 23-season history.

"Manny really turned it on with the home run," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "We didn't see many in the regular season, but I think he has three really huge home runs for us in the postseason." Game three in the best-of-seven ALCS is scheduled for Tuesday. The Rays also won game one 2-1 at Petco Park in San Diego.

Margot made a spectacular catch in the second inning for a key out. He chased down a fly ball in the right field, caught the ball and then crashed over the cement wall, landing upside down on the other side.

"In all the time I played here, I never played right field," said former San Diego Padre Margot, who always played center field at Petco.

"I knew it was going to be a dangerous play, but I had to make the play and I had to make the catch." When asked if he was okay, Margot said, "I got a little scratch on my leg." Rays starting pitcher Charlie Morton pitched five innings, allowing five hits and striking out five.

Right-hander Morton, who earned the win against the Astros in game three of the 2019 ALDS, didn't allow a run and had just one walk.

Morton had help as the Rays' bullpen produced another exceptional effort, allowing just two runs and striking out three. Closer Nick Anderson got the final out, forcing Astros batter Alex Bregman to fly out to center field with the bases loaded.

Carlos Correa hit a home run in the sixth for Houston, who have left 21 runners stranded on base in the series.

Houston right-hander Lance McCullers gave up four runs on four hits and struck out 11 in seven innings of work.

In the top of the second, Houston had runners on second and third after a double by Martin Maldonado.

Up next, George Springer slapped a fly ball down the right field line into foul territory. A charging Margot snagged the ball just before hitting the wall. He tumbled over the wall face-first to the concrete below. Margot immediately jumped up, holding his glove high in the air to signal he made the catch.