UrduPoint.com

Marijuana And Snakes: The Maverick Shaking Up Kenya's Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Marijuana and snakes: the maverick shaking up Kenya's election

Nairobi, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Once a street child in Nairobi and a grave digger in Britain, George Luchiri Wajackoyah barged onto the political scene with a "bhang": vowing to legalise marijuana, breed snakes and sell hyena testicles to China to offset Kenya's mammoth debt.

Impulsive, immoderate, politically untested and at best comical, the 63-year-old does not fit the usual profile of a candidate for Kenya's top job -- he is often on the campaign trail in a tracksuit and bare feet.

But the eccentric lawyer, who sports a grey beard and trademark durag (bandana), has shaken up the election race, becoming the unpredictable populist who may force Kenya's first presidential run-off.

When his rusty campaign truck pulls up on a dusty roadside on the outskirts of Nairobi, a handful of young people gather, drawn by the reggae music blaring from speakers.

Wajackoyah smiles and fist-bumps his supporters while chanting "bhang, bhang", a reference to his pledge to legalise cannabis to ease Kenya's $70-billion debt burden.

Often gesturing with his fingers as if he is smoking, he promises to take his first puff when he wins the August 9 election.

"I'll be everybody's president," he says. "I'd like the people to do one thing: elect the person and not the party."

Related Topics

Election Sports Music China Job Young Nairobi George Kenya May August From Best Top Race

Recent Stories

PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

17 minutes ago
 PM visits Tank to review relief, rehabilitation wo ..

PM visits Tank to review relief, rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

11 hours ago
 Khurram demands disqualification for Imran Khan

Khurram demands disqualification for Imran Khan

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.