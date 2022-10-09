Mariners advance with MLB record comeback, Guardians win

New York, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :The Seattle Mariners pulled off the greatest road comeback in Major League Baseball playoff history on Saturday, rallying from seven runs down to defeat Toronto 10-9 and eliminate the Blue Jays.

After falling behind 8-1 through five innings, the Mariners scored four runs in both the sixth and eighth innings to pull level at 9-9.

In the ninth, Seattle's Cal Raleigh doubled and Adam Frazier smacked a two-out double off a pitch from Toronto's Jordan Romano that drove in Raleigh with the deciding run.

"Gave me one that was right there," Frazier said. "I had a clue what it looked like and what was coming. I got a look and was able to belt it." The victory gave the Mariners a 2-0 triumph over Toronto in their best-of-three American League wildcard round series and sent Seattle into a best-of-five division series matchup against the Houston Astros that begins Tuesday in Texas.

Only twice in MLB post-season history had a team fought back to win from seven runs down.

In 2008, Boston beat visiting Tampa Bay 8-7 in the American League Championship Series, and in 1929, the then-Philadelphia A's rallied from an 8-0 hole to beat the visiting Chicago Cubs 10-8.

In the other AL wildcard series, Dominican rookie outfielder Oscar Gonzalez smashed a solo home run in the 15th inning off Corey Kluber to give Cleveland a 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay, eliminating the Rays 2-0.

"It was incredible," Gonzalez said. "I knew how they were going to attack me so I was looking for that breaking pitch and I was able to execute." The Guardians, the youngest team in the major leagues, won their first playoff series since 2016 and will begin a best-of-five series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday in New York.

A combined 16 pitchers, eight for both clubs, delivered 39 strikeouts in the longest scoreless playoff game in MLB history.

At Toronto, Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo homer in the fourth as the Blue Jays jumped ahead 8-1.

But Carlos Santana had a three-run homer in the sixth to begin the comeback and J.P. Crawford smacked a three-run double in the eighth to pull Seattle even, setting up the ninth-inning drama.

- Phillies advance - In National League wildcard games, Philadelphia won 2-0 at St. Louis to sweep the Cardinals in that series, sending the Phillies to face defending World Series champion Atlanta starting Tuesday, while the host New York Mets kept their title hopes alive by defeating San Diego 7-3.

At St. Louis, Bryce Harper's solo homer in the second inning put the Phillies ahead and Kyle Schwarber plated another run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly.

Philadelphia starting pitcher Aaron Nola struck out six while allowing only four hits and a walk over 6 2/3 innings.

The Cardinals added some drama in the ninth inning on two-out singles by Corey Dickerson and Yadier Molina, bringing potential winning run Tommy Edman to the plate.

But Edman hit a pop-up that Phillies third baseman Edmundo Sosa caught for the final out.

"So excited for these guys," Harper said. "We're looking forward to the next round. We're excited to keep this thing going." In New York, Pete Alonso gave the Mets a 3-2 lead with a solo homer in the fifth inning.

The hosts broke the contest open with four runs in the seventh inning. Jeff McNeil hit a two-run double, Eduardo Escobar added a run-scoring single and Dan Vogelbach drove in McNeil on a sacrifice fly.

Mets right-handed starting pitcher Jacob deGrom struck out eight batters and scattered five hits with two walks and allowed two runs.

There was some tension in the ninth when Mets reliever Adam Ottavino walked Manny Machado with the bases loaded to force in a run for the Padres and bring the tying run to the plate. But Josh Bell grounded out to first base to end the final Padres' threat.

The Mets and Padres meet in game three Sunday with the winner to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the next round.