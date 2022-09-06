Maritime Affairs Ministry Donates Rs70 Million In PM Relief Fund
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Tuesday made a donation of worth Rs70 million to Prime Minister's Relief Fund.
Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Sabzwari presented the donation cheques to the prime minister during a meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Port Qasim Authority had donated a cheque for Rs50 million while Karachi Port Trust donated Rs20 million cheque respectively.