Maritime Affairs Ministry donates Rs70 million in PM Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Tuesday made a donation of worth Rs70 million to Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Sabzwari presented the donation cheques to the prime minister during a meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Port Qasim Authority had donated a cheque for Rs50 million while Karachi Port Trust donated Rs20 million cheque respectively.