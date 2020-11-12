UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maritime Trade To Rebound In 2021 From Virus Impact: UN

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Maritime trade to rebound in 2021 from virus impact: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Global maritime trade should recover next year after tanking by 4.1 percent in 2020 owing to the coronavirus, a UN agency forecast Thursday.

"The pandemic has sent shockwaves through supply chains, shipping networks and ports, leading to plummeting cargo volumes and foiling growth prospects," the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development said in its annual review of maritime transport.

UNCTAD expects maritime trade growth to rebound by 4.8 percent next year, "assuming world economic output recovers".

But "the short-term outlook for maritime trade is grim," it noted.

"Predicting the pandemic's longer-term impact as well as the timing and scale of the industry's recovery is fraught with uncertainty," the review added.

UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi said the shipping industry will be at the forefront of efforts towards a sustainable economic recovery, "as a vital enabler of the smooth functioning of international supply chains.

"The industry must be a key stakeholder helping adapt 'just-in-time efficiency' logistics to 'just-in-case' preparedness," he added.

The UN agency said the pandemic underscored "the urgent need to invest in risk management and emergency response preparedness in transport and logistics".

But UNCTAD's director of technology and logistics, Shamika N. Sirimanne, stressed that the pandemic should not push back the shipping industry's action on climate change.

"Post Covid-19 recovery policies should support further progress towards green solutions and sustainability," she said.

"The momentum of current efforts to address carbon emissions from shipping and the ongoing energy transition away from fossil fuels should be maintained."

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Progress 2020 Post From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys bomb-laded Houthi drone ta ..

17 minutes ago

PCB confirms appointments of Younis and Arshad

20 minutes ago

HEC and Huawei’s ICT Competition 5th batch exami ..

22 minutes ago

Covid-19 update

25 minutes ago

AJK President says State of Junagarh is an integra ..

28 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 November 2020

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.