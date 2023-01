(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL,Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :- Trkiye closed the Istanbul Strait to ships early Sunday, according to authorities.

The Directorate General of Coastal Safety said two-way ship traffic has been suspended through the Strait as of 4:35 a.m. (0735GMT).

Dense fog could be seen in parts of the Strait.