Maritime Traffic In Istanbul Strait Suspended Due To Heavy Fog

Published February 23, 2023

Maritime traffic in Istanbul Strait suspended due to heavy fog

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Türkiye closed the Istanbul Strait to ships on Thursday due to heavy fog.

Two-way ship traffic has been suspended through the strait, according to information obtained by Anadolu.

The fog grew thicker in the morning, cutting down on the visibility needed for safe sea travel.

The strait connects international ship traffic from the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara, and going further on, to the Mediterranean Sea.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

