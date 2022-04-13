UrduPoint.com

Mariupol's Tunnel Warriors Seek To Slow Russian Onslaught

Published April 13, 2022

Mariupol's tunnel warriors seek to slow Russian onslaught

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :As Russian forces close in on the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, a small number of resistance fighters hope to slow them down using a tunnel system below a vast industrial site as their base.

Experts say the fall of the city, seen as strategically vital for Russian plans to attack eastern Ukraine, is inevitable.

But holdouts in their underground bases hope to make conquering the Sea of Azov port as hard as possible for the attackers.

The urban landscape where the Ukrainian resistance plans to take on the invaders seems almost tailor-made for guerrilla warfare, with sprawling rail lines, warehouses, coal furnaces, factories, chimneys and tunnels.

The maze-like area is a metal works complex, Azovstal, owned by Metinvest, which is run by Ukraine's richest man Rinat Akhmetov.

It has been the focus of urban fighting in Mariupol, just like the nearby Azovmash factory which makes rail components, cranes and other large metal structures.

"It's a city within a city," said Eduard Basurin, a representative for pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Donetsk region.

"There are several underground levels that date back to Soviet times which you can't bombard from above. You have to go underground to clean them out, and that will take time."Entering the tunnels would be all but impossible for Russian troops, according to Alexander Grinberg, analyst at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

