UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mark Ruffalo Urges EU 'heroism' In Chemical Pollution Fight

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:20 AM

Mark Ruffalo urges EU 'heroism' in chemical pollution fight

Brussels, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :US actor and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo urged Europeans on Wednesday to be "heroes" in the fight against chemical pollutants in the world's waterways, the central theme of his latest film "Dark Waters".

In it, Ruffalo plays the lawyer Robert Bilott, who waged a long legal battle against chemical giant DuPont in a class action suit brought by some 70,000 people in West Virginia whose water was contaminated by perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).

The substance, a so-called persistent organic pollutant used notably in the manufacture of non-stick cooking pans, is suspected of being carcinogenic and an endocrine distruptor.

At a press conference at the European Parliament alongside Bilott and "Dark Waters" director Todd Haynes, Ruffalo, who produced the film, said the cause was finally getting off the ground after four decades of inaction.

"It has been tough for us to get things moving on a Federal level, even with this film," he said, urging Brussels to take up the baton and strengthen regulations against PFOA and similar chemicals.

"You guys are the heroes now, you've got to be the heroes," said Ruffalo, whose campaign against PFOA is called "Fight Forever Chemicals".

The "Avengers" star, who met earlier with European Parliament speaker David Sassoli, said he hoped "Dark Waters", which is to open in France and Belgium on February 26 and Britain on February 28, "could help start to educate people." "Right now, people are being poisoned, and they don't even know about it," said Ruffalo, who has also joined the fight against fracking.

Asked about the nomination by two Swedish lawmakers of teen climate activist Greta Thunberg for the Nobel Peace prize, Ruffalo said: "I'd love her for the Nobel Prize. Greta, good luck!"Johanna Sandahl, head of the European Environment Bureau grouping green NGOs, told the news conference: "PFAS pollution is out of control in the US and in Europe," adding that current regulations were insufficient.

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals that includes PFOA.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Water Europe Parliament France Brussels David Virginia Belgium February Love

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Senegalese President review f ..

24 minutes ago

Japanese TV highlights UAE&#039;s efforts to guara ..

39 minutes ago

Guterres Has No Plans to Meet Kushner at UN on Thu ..

1 hour ago

Dubai ready to host UITP&#039;s Global Public Tran ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi meets Indian Defence Minister, visits D ..

2 hours ago

Government of Azerbaijan honours Abdullah bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.