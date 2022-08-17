Market Exchange Rates In China -- Aug. 17
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM
BEIJING, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) --:The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the Yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Wednesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:
Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan
U.S. Dollar 100 678.63
Euro 100 690.25
Japanese Yen 100 5.0526
Hong Kong dollar 100 86.563
British pound 100 821.03
Australian dollar 100 476.27
New Zealand dollar 100 430.
31
Singapore dollar 100 492.35
Swiss franc 100 714.63
Canadian dollar 100 528.28
Malaysian Ringgit 65.792 100
Ruble 900.46 100
Rand 241.42 100
Korean won 19,288 100
UAE Dirham 54.117 100
Saudi Riyal 55.315 100
Hungarian forint 5,847.49 100
Polish zloty 67.553 100
Danish krone 107.75 100
Swedish krona 152.31 100
Norwegian krone 142.45 100
Turkish lira 264.234 100
Mexican peso 293.31 100
Thai Baht 521.50 100