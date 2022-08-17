UrduPoint.com

Market Exchange Rates In China -- Aug. 17

August 17, 2022

Market exchange rates in China -- Aug. 17

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) --:The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the Yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Wednesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. Dollar 100 678.63

Euro 100 690.25

Japanese Yen 100 5.0526

Hong Kong dollar 100 86.563

British pound 100 821.03

Australian dollar 100 476.27

New Zealand dollar 100 430.

31

Singapore dollar 100 492.35

Swiss franc 100 714.63

Canadian dollar 100 528.28

Malaysian Ringgit 65.792 100

Ruble 900.46 100

Rand 241.42 100

Korean won 19,288 100

UAE Dirham 54.117 100

Saudi Riyal 55.315 100

Hungarian forint 5,847.49 100

Polish zloty 67.553 100

Danish krone 107.75 100

Swedish krona 152.31 100

Norwegian krone 142.45 100

Turkish lira 264.234 100

Mexican peso 293.31 100

Thai Baht 521.50 100

