Market Exchange Rates In China -- Dec. 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Market exchange rates in China -- Dec. 30

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :-- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the Yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Friday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. Dollar 100 696.46

Euro 100 742.29

Japanese Yen 100 5.2358

Hong Kong dollar 100 89.327

British pound 100 839.41

Australian dollar 100 471.

38

New Zealand dollar 100 441.62

Singapore dollar 100 518.31

Swiss franc 100 754.32

Canadian dollar 100 513.85

Malaysian Ringgit 63.405 100

Ruble 1,061.93 100

Rand 243.12 100

Korean won 18,106 100

UAE Dirham 52.726 100

Saudi Riyal 53.971 100

Hungarian forint 5,383.29 100

Polish zloty 62.98 100

Danish krone 100.17 100

Swedish krona 150.17 100

Norwegian krone 142.01 100

Turkish lira 268.597 100

