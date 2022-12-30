Market Exchange Rates In China -- Dec. 30
December 30, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :-- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the Yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Friday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:
Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan
U.S. Dollar 100 696.46
Euro 100 742.29
Japanese Yen 100 5.2358
Hong Kong dollar 100 89.327
British pound 100 839.41
Australian dollar 100 471.
38
New Zealand dollar 100 441.62
Singapore dollar 100 518.31
Swiss franc 100 754.32
Canadian dollar 100 513.85
Malaysian Ringgit 63.405 100
Ruble 1,061.93 100
Rand 243.12 100
Korean won 18,106 100
UAE Dirham 52.726 100
Saudi Riyal 53.971 100
Hungarian forint 5,383.29 100
Polish zloty 62.98 100
Danish krone 100.17 100
Swedish krona 150.17 100
Norwegian krone 142.01 100
Turkish lira 268.597 100