Market Exchange Rates In China -- Feb. 17
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 04:30 PM
BEIJING, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) --:The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Thursday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:
Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan
U.S. Dollar 100 633.21
Euro 100 720.73
Japanese Yen 100 5.4855
Hong Kong dollar 100 81.176
British pound 100 860.45
Australian dollar 100 456.28
New Zealand dollar 100 423.49
Singapore dollar 100 471.63
Swiss franc 100 687.08
Canadian dollar 100 499.23
Malaysian Ringgit 66.063 100
Ruble 1,186.67 100
Rand 236.86 100
Korean won 18,904 100
UAE Dirham 58.01 100
Saudi Riyal 59.
267 100
Hungarian forint 4,924.58 100
Polish zloty 62.502 100
Danish krone 103.24 100
Swedish krona 146.41 100
Norwegian krone 140.19 100
Turkish lira 214.753 100
Mexican peso 320.38 100
Thai Baht 509.56 100
The central parity rate of the Yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.