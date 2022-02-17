Market exchange rates in China -- Feb. 17

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) --:The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Thursday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. Dollar 100 633.21

Euro 100 720.73

Japanese Yen 100 5.4855

Hong Kong dollar 100 81.176

British pound 100 860.45

Australian dollar 100 456.28

New Zealand dollar 100 423.49

Singapore dollar 100 471.63

Swiss franc 100 687.08

Canadian dollar 100 499.23

Malaysian Ringgit 66.063 100

Ruble 1,186.67 100

Rand 236.86 100

Korean won 18,904 100

UAE Dirham 58.01 100

Saudi Riyal 59.

267 100

Hungarian forint 4,924.58 100

Polish zloty 62.502 100

Danish krone 103.24 100

Swedish krona 146.41 100

Norwegian krone 140.19 100

Turkish lira 214.753 100

Mexican peso 320.38 100

Thai Baht 509.56 100

The central parity rate of the Yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.