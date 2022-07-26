UrduPoint.com

Market Exchange Rates In China -- July 26

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Market exchange rates in China -- July 26

BEIJING,26 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the Yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Tuesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. Dollar 100 674.83

Euro 100 689.81

Japanese Yen 100 4.

9466

Hong Kong dollar 100 85.973

British pound 100 813.35

Australian dollar 100 469.17

New Zealand dollar 100 422.39

Singapore dollar 100 486.77

Swiss franc 100 699.75

Canadian dollar 100 525.11

Malaysian Ringgit 65.972 100

Ruble 863.94 100

Rand 248.82 100

Korean won 19,441 100

UAE Dirham 54.419 100

Saudi Riyal 55.67 100

