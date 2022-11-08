Market Exchange Rates In China -- Nov. 8
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) --:The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the Yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Tuesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:
Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan
U.S. Dollar 100 721.50
Euro 100 723.17
Japanese Yen 100 4.9197
Hong Kong dollar 100 91.913
British pound 100 830.78
Australian dollar 100 467.
23
New Zealand dollar 100 428.54
Singapore dollar 100 514.97
Swiss franc 100 729.79
Canadian dollar 100 534.86
Malaysian Ringgit 65.752 100
Ruble 867.20 100
Rand 245.91 100
Korean won 19,302 100
UAE Dirham 50.909 100
Saudi Riyal 52.084 100
Hungarian forint 5,545.67 100
Polish zloty 64.648 100
Danish krone 102.90 100
Swedish krona 150.28 100
Norwegian krone 141.62 100
Turkish lira 256.073 100