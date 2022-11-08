UrduPoint.com

Market Exchange Rates In China -- Nov. 8

Published November 08, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) --:The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the Yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Tuesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. Dollar 100 721.50

Euro 100 723.17

Japanese Yen 100 4.9197

Hong Kong dollar 100 91.913

British pound 100 830.78

Australian dollar 100 467.

23

New Zealand dollar 100 428.54

Singapore dollar 100 514.97

Swiss franc 100 729.79

Canadian dollar 100 534.86

Malaysian Ringgit 65.752 100

Ruble 867.20 100

Rand 245.91 100

Korean won 19,302 100

UAE Dirham 50.909 100

Saudi Riyal 52.084 100

Hungarian forint 5,545.67 100

Polish zloty 64.648 100

Danish krone 102.90 100

Swedish krona 150.28 100

Norwegian krone 141.62 100

Turkish lira 256.073 100

