UrduPoint.com

Market Exchange Rates In China -- Oct. 27

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Market exchange rates in China -- Oct. 27

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) --::Market exchange rates in China -- Oct. 28

The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the Yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Thursday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. Dollar 100 715.70

Euro 100 721.

57

Japanese Yen 100 4.8878

Hong Kong dollar 100 91.176

British pound 100 831.80

Australian dollar 100 464.00

New Zealand dollar 100 417.29

Singapore dollar 100 509.73

Swiss franc 100 726.05

Canadian dollar 100 527.92

Malaysian Ringgit 65.881 100

Ruble 857.48 100

Rand 250.72 100

Korean won 19,809 100

UAE Dirham 51.354 100

Saudi Riyal 52.55 100

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar China Riyal Market

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass ..

Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass Wedding

48 minutes ago
 8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Heal ..

8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (Buhsc) Hel ..

55 minutes ago
 realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come Tru ..

Realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come True this 11.11 With the Largest ..

58 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri La ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Differences between Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dua Bhutto ..

Differences between Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dua Bhutto intensify

2 hours ago
 No one will be allowed to make state hostage: Rana ..

No one will be allowed to make state hostage: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.