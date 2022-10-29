Market exchange rates in China -- Oct. 27

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) --::Market exchange rates in China -- Oct. 28

The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the Yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Thursday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. Dollar 100 715.70

Euro 100 721.

57

Japanese Yen 100 4.8878

Hong Kong dollar 100 91.176

British pound 100 831.80

Australian dollar 100 464.00

New Zealand dollar 100 417.29

Singapore dollar 100 509.73

Swiss franc 100 726.05

Canadian dollar 100 527.92

Malaysian Ringgit 65.881 100

Ruble 857.48 100

Rand 250.72 100

Korean won 19,809 100

UAE Dirham 51.354 100

Saudi Riyal 52.55 100