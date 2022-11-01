UrduPoint.com

Markets Extend Rally, China Zero-Covid Hopes Boost Hong Kong

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Markets extend rally, China zero-Covid hopes boost Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Asian and European markets rose again Tuesday, building on the strong start to the week as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy decision, hoping it will signal a more dovish approach to fighting inflation.

Hong Kong led the rally with Shanghai following unconfirmed posts on Chinese social media saying officials were putting together a committee to discuss how to move the country away zero-Covid policy.

While Wall Street suffered a pullback from a recent rally, the mood in Asia remained optimistic while bargain-buying also provided some much-needed support to Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The Fed is widely expected Wednesday to announce a fourth straight 75-basis-point rate hike as it tries to rein in runaway prices, which has led to worries it will tip the world's top economy into recession, sending stocks tumbling.

Related Topics

World China Social Media Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Market From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

28 minutes ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.