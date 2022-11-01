Markets extend rally, China zero-Covid hopes boost Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Asian and European markets rose again Tuesday, building on the strong start to the week as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy decision, hoping it will signal a more dovish approach to fighting inflation.

Hong Kong led the rally with Shanghai following unconfirmed posts on Chinese social media saying officials were putting together a committee to discuss how to move the country away zero-Covid policy.

While Wall Street suffered a pullback from a recent rally, the mood in Asia remained optimistic while bargain-buying also provided some much-needed support to Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The Fed is widely expected Wednesday to announce a fourth straight 75-basis-point rate hike as it tries to rein in runaway prices, which has led to worries it will tip the world's top economy into recession, sending stocks tumbling.