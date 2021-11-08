UrduPoint.com

Markets Mixed As Dealers Digest Jobs Data, Infrastructure Bill

Mon 08th November 2021

London, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Wall Street rose but other world stock markets wobbled Monday as investors digested bright US jobs data and passage of a huge infrastructure bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.

5 percent in early trading while London and Paris were higher and Frankfurt's blue-chip Dax index was flat in afternoon trading.

Asian markets were mixed at the close of trading.

Markets had surged Friday on blockbuster US job creation data, which showed recovery was well underway in the world's top economy.

The passage of US President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill added to the optimism, though it could also fuel inflation concerns.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

