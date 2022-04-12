Markets mostly down ahead of key US data

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Most Asian and European markets were down Tuesday, after a weak lead from Wall Street and with all eyes on key US inflation data due later in the trading day.

Tokyo closed down by nearly two percent, though Hong Kong was up more than one percent by the end of trade.

Shanghai also posted gains, while Seoul, Taipei, Sydney and Singapore were all in the red. Jakarta eked out small gains.

In Europe, London dipped 0.8 percent at the open, while Paris and Frankfurt were both down by just under two percent.

This followed a weak Monday performance from Wall Street and Europe, with sentiment souring on flat UK economic growth and expectations for another strong US inflation report, which will likely bring aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.