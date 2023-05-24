UrduPoint.com

Markets Sink As US Debt Talks Stall, Fuelling Default Fears

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Stock markets tracked losses in Wall Street on Wednesday as investors grow increasingly concerned about stalled US debt ceiling talks aimed at averting a painful default.

The optimism that flowed through trading floors at the start of the week has given way to trepidation, with several Republicans questioning an early June deadline, and some even saying the country is nowhere near running out of cash anyway.

All eyes are now on Washington, where President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have had a number of meetings to find a path to lifting the borrowing limit from the current $31.8 trillion.

The two men said Monday that talks had been "productive" and they were confident a deal would be coming.

Republicans have set cutting spending next year to 2022 levels as a "red line", but Democrats have so far refused to commit to that.

On Tuesday, Republican Representative Ralph Norman warned that McCarthy had said the two sides were "not anywhere near close" to an agreement.

The Speaker also tweeted: "With just 9 days left to go, Republicans remain the only ones in Washington who have actually done anything to lift the debt limit and avoid default." However, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre struck a more upbeat tone, saying: "We are seeing movement." "Both sides have to understand that they're not going to get everything that they want." - Key figures around 0715 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.9 percent at 30,682.68 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.4 percent at 19,161.43 Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.3 percent at 3,204.75 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.0 percent at 7,686.26 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0783 from $1.0774 on Tuesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2443 from $1.2415 Dollar/yen: UP at 138.60 Yen from 138.57 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.52 pence from 86.74 pence West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.1 percent at $73.74 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.1 percent at $77.67 per barrelNew York - Dow: DOWN 0.7 percent at 33,055.51 (close)-- Bloomberg news contributed to this story --

