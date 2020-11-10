Markets soar on Biden, virus vaccine success

London, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Global financial markets soared Monday as news of a successful coronavirus vaccine trial and Joe Biden's US election victory bolstered investor confidence, sending New York to record highs.

Already up strongly on Biden's victory, markets massively accelerated gains after Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said a Phase 3 trial showed that their vaccine was 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections.

"Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine news has acted like a shot of adrenaline for the markets, triggering one of the biggest single day movements in global equities for a long time," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"A successful vaccine has greater significance than Joe Biden winning the US election as it would effectively pave the way to restarting economic growth globally." In New York, the benchmark DJIA shot more than five percent higher to a peak of 29,933.

83 points, beating the record set February 12 of 29,551,42.

In late morning trading it stood up 3.9 percent.

Pfizer shares jumped more than nine percent as analysts hailed the vaccine news as a breakthrough after months of mounting cases and deaths, especially in the US and Europe.

Gains of four and five percent were made across the board but some of the sectors hit worst by the pandemic -- airlines and hospitality -- did even better.

Shares in British Airways parent IAG and Air France-KLM both soared more than 25 percent and Lufthansa climbed 20 percent.

Conversely some of the companies which have benefited massively as suppliers of goods and services sought by virus lockdown citizens around the world fell back, with Amazon losing some five percent before starting to claw back losses.