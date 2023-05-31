UrduPoint.com

Markets Tumble As Hardline Republicans Threaten US Debt Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Markets tumble as hardline Republicans threaten US debt deal

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Asian markets sank Wednesday on worries that hardline Republicans could vote down a crucial bill to hike the US borrowing limit and risk a catastrophic default that could hammer an already fragile global economy.

Worries that the Federal Reserve might increase interest rates next month, along with further signs the Chinese recovery was fading, added to the downbeat mood on trading floors.

The buoyant mood that started the week -- after President Joe Biden and House Speaker finalised a debt deal -- was giving way to a fear that the far-right Freedom Caucus could do the unthinkable and torpedo it.

Members on both sides of the political spectrum have raised concerns about the agreement, with Republicans saying it does not have enough spending cuts and the left wing of the Democratic Party unhappy Biden agreed to any limits at all.

While McCarthy has described the deal as "transformational" and expressed confidence the bill will pass, leading Freedom Caucus member Chip Roy called it a "turd sandwich".

"Not one Republican should vote for this deal. It is a bad deal. No one sent us here to borrow an additional $4 trillion to get absolutely nothing in return," Roy said at a Freedom Caucus news conference.

He later warned McCarthy would face a "reckoning". That came as another GOP Representative, Dan Bishop, called party members to vote McCarthy out as speaker.

Still, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries remained confident, telling Bloomberg Television: "We will be able to get this bill over the finish line tomorrow." But with the House vote due later Wednesday, nervous investors were shifting out of risk assets, sending Asian markets into the red.

Hong Kong led losses, dropping more than two percent. Shanghai was also well down after data showed China's manufacturing activity contracted even further last month as leaders struggle to kickstart the world's number-two economy.

The country's growth has stalled this year, despite expectations for a surge after strict Covid rules were lifted in November.

There were also big losses in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta.

Data showing inflation remained sticky in the United States ramped up expectations the Fed will hike rates again next month, denting hopes it will pause after more than a year of tightening.

"More likely than not the Fed will continue to tighten and that is going to lead to a recession," said Shana Sissel at Banrion Capital Management.

"It's going to take time before we start to see the real impact of the Fed policy on the system."Recession worries were increased by news that US consumer confidence hit a six-month low in May, with the jobs market and future business conditions among the key issues.

Related Topics

World Business China Vote Sydney Shanghai Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Lead Bishop United States May November Market TV All Agreement Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE convers ..

UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE conversations regarding maritime secu ..

7 hours ago
 International energy organisations, officials off ..

International energy organisations, officials offer full support to UAE COP28 P ..

7 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to laun ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to launch National Housing Platform & ..

8 hours ago
 Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Pro ..

Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Promotion in BRICS Markets

8 hours ago
 World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Op ..

World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic fallout continu ..

8 hours ago
 Solar park inaugurated at KPC

Solar park inaugurated at KPC

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.