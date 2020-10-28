Marking 'Black Day', Pakistani consulate in New York holds webinar to highlight Kashmir issue

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) ::Speakers participating in a webinar, organized by the Consulate General of Pakistan in New York to mark the Kashmir Black Day, highlighted various dimensions of the Kashmir dispute, the legitimate struggle of the oppressed people for their right to self-determination and the human rights violations committed by India in the disputed State.

In their presentations, they also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people's just struggle for their inalienable rights and freedom.

The speakers included Ambassador Farrukh Amil, former Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN, Geneva; Syed Muhammad Ali, Director of the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS); Dr. Asif Rahman, Chairman of the Kashmir Humanitarian Task Force; Raja Razzaq, President of the Pakistani-American think tank and Erum Hanif, Chief Executive Officer of the Apna Brooklyn Community Center.

In her remarks, Consul General Ayesha Ali briefed the audience on the significance of observing October 27 as Kashmir Black Day. In this regard, she recalled how, despite insurmountable challenges, the Kashmiris had continued to struggle for their right to self-determination enshrined in several UN Security Council resolutions.

Aysha Ali also highlighted the serious violations of the human rights of the Kashmiris, particularly since the abrogation of article 370 and the imposition of the double lockdown by the Indian Government on 05 August 2019.

She reiterated the resolve of the people and Government of Pakistan to continue to support the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

Appreciating the Pakistani-American and Kashmiri diaspora for taking up the Kashmir issue actively, she urged the community to continue to play their active role and to particularly engage the young generation with this effort.

Other speakers focused on international law; human rights and international law perspective of the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and on how India's actions posed a serious threat to the peace and security of South Asia.

They also urged the United Nations and Human Rights organizations to play their role in this context.

The webinar, live streamed on the Consulate General’s social media platforms, was viewed by over 2000 people, carrying the message of Kashmir Black Day to a large audience, according to a onsulate's press release.

In a separate event to mark the Kashmir Black Day at the Consulate General, messages of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan were read out followed by the remarks of the Consul General urging the community to strongly support the Kashmir cause.

At the conclusion of this event, a video on the current situation in Indian occupied Kashmir was also played.