NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Braving torrential rain, a large number of Kashmiris and Pakistanis on Sunday staged a demonstration in front of the United Nations building calling on the world body to play its role in ending the suffering of Kashmiri people living under the tight Indian military-imposed curfews and to implement its resolutions that pledged to them the right of self-determination.

The demonstration was organized to mark the 72nd anniversary of India's massive invasion and occupation of Kashmir, known as "Black Day." Waving banners and shouting slogans, the demonstrators condemned India's Aug. 5 action in annexing occupied Kashmir that has sparked off a crisis in the disputed region. They also voiced support and solidarity with the Kashmiri people languishing under the nearly three-month-long siege.

The demonstrators, who were carrying flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, shouted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and carried banners like "Stop Killing Kashmiris , "End the Siege", "Wake Up, Wake Up: UN", "Indian forces out of Kashmir" and "Self-determination for Kashmiris".

Despite the inclement weather, a large number of umbrella-carrying women participated in the rally.

Speakers at the rally called for the Indian government to immediately revoke it illegal actions of August 5, lift the siege, and enter into peaceful negotiations to determine the future of Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Addressing the gathering, Ghulam Nabi Fai, secretary-general of World Kashmir Awareness, explained the significance of the day and said that India had invaded Kashmir on the pretext of a "fraudulent" Instrument of Accession, a document that British scholar Alistair Lamb had proven that it was bogus.

He thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres for his August 8 statement in which reaffirmed UN resolutions for settling the Kashmir dispute and urged him to now move decisively to implement them.

Sardar Sawar Khan, a former member of Azad Kashmir Council, thanked the government of Pakistan for its strong and consistent support it has extended to the people. He called for national unity at this critical time in the lingering Kashmir dispute.