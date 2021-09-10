UrduPoint.com

Markram, Bowlers Help South Africa Down Sri Lanka In T20 Opener

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

Markram, bowlers help South Africa down Sri Lanka in T20 opener

Colombo, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Disciplined bowling and a quickfire 48 by Aiden Markram helped South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 28 runs in the first Twenty20 international on Friday.

Markram's 33-ball knock guided South Africa to 163-5, a total they defended by restricting Sri Lanka to 135-6 to lead the three-match series 1-0 in Colombo.

Skipper and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj led the bowling with impressive figures of 1-19 on his T20 debut to flatten the Sri Lankan batting despite a career-best unbeaten 66 by Dinesh Chandimal.

Markram set up victory with his attacking innings laced with one four and two sixes to add to the South African total after they elected to bat first.

Openers Quinton de Kock (36) and Reeza Hendricks (38) set the tone with a stand of 73 before losing their wickets to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Markram put on 65 runs off 35 balls for the fourth wicket with David Miller, who hit 26 off 15 deliveries, to take the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Sri Lankan skipper and medium-pace bowler Dasun Shanaka broke the partnership with Markram's wicket in the penultimate over to check the South African surge.

Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals in their chase with Avishka Fernando run out for 11 and Maharaj getting Bhanuka Rajapaksa out lbw for nought.

Chandimal then played a valiant innings to record his sixth T20 half-century and surpass his previous best of 58. He hit five fours and two sixes in his 54-ball knock.

The second match is on Sunday at the same venue.

Related Topics

Attack T20 Sri Lanka David Colombo Same Lead South Africa Dasun Shanaka Keshav Maharaj Avishka Fernando Sunday Best Opposition

Recent Stories

US Charges Ex-Venezuela Official With 5.5 Ton Coca ..

US Charges Ex-Venezuela Official With 5.5 Ton Cocaine Smuggling - Justice Depart ..

13 minutes ago
 Farrukh describes Bilawal's criticism against PM I ..

Farrukh describes Bilawal's criticism against PM Imran as worthless

13 minutes ago
 Opposition parties not supporting electoral reform ..

Opposition parties not supporting electoral reforms to maintain their political, ..

13 minutes ago
 Youngster tortured, stabbed to death

Youngster tortured, stabbed to death

13 minutes ago
 Strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs stressed ..

Strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs stressed

1 hour ago
 Quaid-e-Azam paid glowing tributes on his death an ..

Quaid-e-Azam paid glowing tributes on his death anniversary

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.