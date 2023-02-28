Markram returns in style as South Africa make strong start

(@FahadShabbir)

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Aiden Markram made a successful return to Test cricket as he and former captain Dean Elgar got South Africa off to a strong start on the first day of the first Test against the West Indies at SuperSport Park on Tuesday.

Markram made 97 not out as South Africa reached 206 for one at tea. Elgar was the only player dismissed, scoring 71 in an opening partnership of 141 with Markram.

Markram was playing in his first Test since being dropped last year after a poor run of form in which he had gone 15 innings without a half-century, with only two scores above 30.

Elgar, who was stripped of the captaincy after South Africa were heavily beaten on tours of England and Australia, made 71 off 118 balls.

Two of Elgar's 11 fours were ramp shots over the slips but in trying to hit a third boundary in that fashion he fell to a spectacular leaping catch by Jermaine Blackwood at third man off Alzarri Joseph.

Blackwood earlier put down a sharp chance at third slip off Kyle Mayers when he was on 10.

The West Indian bowlers struggled on a Centurion pitch which had less grass than usual.

Shannon Gabriel bowled some hostile deliveries interspersed with some loose balls in conceding 39 runs off nine overs.

New cap Tony de Zorzi scored 22 not out in helping Markram add 65 runs for the second wicket.

Brief scores at tea on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and the West Indies at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

South Africa, first innings, 206-1 in 53 overs (D. Elgar 71, A. Markram 97 not out).

Toss: South Africa