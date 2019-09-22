UrduPoint.com
Marquez Closes In On MotoGP Title With Dominant Aragon Win

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 06:20 PM

Marquez closes in on MotoGP title with dominant Aragon win

Madrid, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Spain's Marc Marquez cruised to victory in the Aragon MotoGP on Sunday to move one step closer to sealing his sixth world title.

The 26-year-old's triumph is his fourth in a row at the Aragon Motorland, situated 160km from his home town of Cervera, and means he now sits 98 points clear in the World Championship standings with five races left.

