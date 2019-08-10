UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marquez Edges Vinales, Dovizioso In Austria Practice

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 01:50 AM

Marquez edges Vinales, Dovizioso in Austria practice

Spielberg, Austria, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Championship leader Marc Marquez set the quickest time on his Honda during Friday's two practice sessions for this weekend's Austrian MotoGP, narrowly edging the Yamaha of Maverick Vinales.

The five-time world champion was 0.066 seconds faster than his fellow Spaniard with Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, winner of this race in 2017, third quickest 0.117 secs slower than Marquez.

Dovizioso set his best time in the early session at the Red Bull Ring with the other two bettering their results in the afternoon, Marquez using a soft rear tyre to help push the pace.

Dovizioso was on course for a really quick time, setting a red first sector, before sliding out of contention on turn three.

The 33-year-old Italian, who is still looking for his first championship, is 63 points behind the Marquez in the title race, the Spaniard having won six out of 10 races so far this season, including the last two in Germany and the Czech Republic.

"The pace is good, I'm happy. I'm very close to Marc so we are working in a good way," said Dovizioso.

"Still, I hope we can have a margin in the middle of the corners but, in this moment, I feel good, the pace with a very used tyre is good.

" Another Honda rider, Takaaki Nagakami, set the fourth best time with French rookie Fabio Quartararo fifth on his Yamaha ahead of Sunday's race.

After solid early sessions, Valentino Rossi slipped outside the provisional automatic Q2 places later in the day and finished 11th overall.

"I was stuck in the traffic and I wasn't able to improve," admitted Rossi, a seven-time world champion in the elite division.

"As always, there are a lot of riders that are very fast, but it looks like we are more competitive compared to last year, because our pace is a bit better. I'm not in the top 10 by a small margin." The final practice session takes place on Saturday morning with qualifying in the afternoon.

Free practice times:1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda): 1:23.916, 2. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) at 0.066, 3. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.117, 4. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda) 0.155, 5. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 0.237, 6. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 0.392, 7. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 0.410, 8. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 0.414, 9. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda) 0.420, 10. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 0.502

Related Topics

World Traffic Germany Honda Czech Republic Sunday 2017 National University Best Top Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Al Azhar to launch campaign on &#039;Farewell Serm ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed to perform Eid Al Adha prayers a ..

1 hour ago

Salvini ambush sparks Italy political crisis

2 hours ago

World Cup-winner Rashid ruled out for rest of seas ..

2 hours ago

France says 'needs no permission' for Iran dialogu ..

2 hours ago

Second seed Thiem bounced by Medvedev in Montreal

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.