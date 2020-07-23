Marquez fit for Andalucia MotoGP despite broken arm

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez was declared fit to compete in this weekend's Andalucia Grand Prix just 48 hours after undergoing surgery on a broken arm, his Honda team announced on Thursday.

"Fit to ride," Honda tweeted, alongside a photo of the Spaniard giving the thumbs up riding on the back of a scooter after his medical at the Jerez circuit.

The six-time elite world champion was not expected to make his return until the Czech Grand Prix in August.