Marquez Fit For Andalucia MotoGP Despite Broken Arm

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Marquez fit for Andalucia MotoGP despite broken arm

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez was declared fit to compete in this weekend's Andalucia Grand Prix just 48 hours after undergoing surgery on a broken arm, his Honda team announced on Thursday.

"Fit to ride," Honda tweeted, alongside a photo of the Spaniard giving the thumbs up riding on the back of a scooter after his medical at the Jerez circuit.

The six-time elite world champion was not expected to make his return until the Czech Grand Prix in August.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

