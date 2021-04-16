UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marquez Quickly Up To Speed On MotoGP Comeback

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Marquez quickly up to speed on MotoGP comeback

Portimao, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Marc Marquez made a remarkable comeback Friday in his first competitive ride since crashing nine months ago when he was third fastest in the opening free practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The six-time world champion broke an arm when he crashed in Jerez in July 2020 in the opening race of last season.

He missed the rest of the season and opted not to ride in this season's opener in Qatar on March 28.

On Friday, at Portimao, the Spaniard was unperturbed by complicated conditions on the track which had numerous damp patches. He steadily improved through the session on his Honda to post a time of 1min 42.378ec.

He was 0.251 behind compatriot Maverick Vinales who set the fastest time on his Yamaha.

A third Spaniard, Alex Rins of Suzuki, was second, 0.151sec behind the leader.

Related Topics

World Qatar Honda Portimao March July 2020 Post Suzuki Race Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

MoI participates virtually in 6th Annual Middle Ea ..

3 minutes ago

NACTA includes TLP into list of Pakistan’s outla ..

5 minutes ago

OPPO brings to you Hum TV’s new drama Tanaa Bana ..

16 minutes ago

Transfer of land in Jati Umrah reversed: Shahzad A ..

24 minutes ago

Imran Khan is unfit for Prime Minister Office, say ..

38 minutes ago

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.