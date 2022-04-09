UrduPoint.com

Marquez Sixth Fastest As Zarco Tops Texas Practice

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Marquez sixth fastest as Zarco tops Texas practice

Austin, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, back in the saddle after recovering from double vision, was sixth fastest in opening practice for the Grand Prix of the Americas on Friday.

Honda star Marquez, chasing an eighth win in nine races at the Austin circuit, was 0.499sec off the leading pace set by France's Johann Zarco on a Ducati, who set a session best of 2min 02.542sec.

Australia's Jack Miller, on another Ducati, was second fastest ahead of reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo on a Yamaha.

Ducati's Enea Bastianini, the winner of the season opener in Qatar, was fifth ahead of Suzuki rider Alex Rins, the only man to break Marquez's dominance in Texas when he captured the 2019 edition.

"It feels good, a great time, I am happy because it's a very difficult track," Zarco said.

"This morning it was hard to put the laps together but in the afternoon I freed up on the bike. I was able to start riding better with better lap times." Aleix Espargaro, who won the Argentina Grand Prix last weekend for his first MotoGP triumph in his 200th race, was 11th fastest.

He needs to nip into the top 10 on his Aprilia in Saturday practice to guarantee a spot in the key second qualifying session.

The 32-year-old Spaniard leads the world championship after three races by seven points over South Africa's Brad Binder of KTM and is nine ahead of Bastianini.

Marquez, 29, missed the race in Argentina with double vision following his violent high-side crash in Indonesia in March.

He admitted his numerous falls at the Asian track had left him with a "scary, uncomfortable" injury.

However, he was happy to embrace the enormous risks of the sport.

"I know there is a risk, but it's my passion, I'm here to race and not to think about injuries. Passion, always, is stronger than my injuries," he said Thursday.

"After an injury, the first week you say to yourself 'I don't want to take this risk of MotoGP again and be injured again'. But the week after, this passion, this adrenaline takes over."

Related Topics

Injured World France Qatar Man Austin Argentina Indonesia South Africa March 2019 From Suzuki Best Top Race Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russi ..

Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russian Raw Materials, Gas

8 hours ago
 Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

9 hours ago
 US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them ..

US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them Till Moscow De-Escalates - St ..

9 hours ago
 Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Im ..

Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Imports From Russia Until August ..

9 hours ago
 Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in ..

Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in Coup During Testimony

9 hours ago
 Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four sus ..

Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four suspects in murder case

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.