Marquez takes German MotoGP for first win since 2019

Sachsenring, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Marc Marquez banished 18 months of struggles on Sunday as he dominated in the rain at the Sachsenring to win the German MotoGP.

The six-time world champion, who returned this season after crashing in the opening race last year, escaped early and stayed clear of in-form Portuguese Miguel Oliveira and championship leader Fabio Quartararo.