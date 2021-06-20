UrduPoint.com
Marquez Takes German MotoGP For First Win Since 2019

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Sachsenring, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Marc Marquez banished 18 months of struggles on Sunday as he dominated in the rain at the Sachsenring to win the German MotoGP.

The six-time world champion, who returned this season after crashing in the opening race last year, escaped early and stayed clear of in-form Portuguese Miguel Oliveira and championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

