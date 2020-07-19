Marriage in the time of COVID-19: New trend makes weddings economically affordable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Feature Countrywide a changing trend in the tradition of wedding ceremonies has been witnessed during the outbreak of novel coronavirus which has made it easy, simple and economically affordable for almost all segments of the society.The ongoing coronavirus has altered almost all aspects of life from public to private, working to socialization, teaching to learning and meetings to greetings.

The virus has also left long-lasting effects on the existing tradition of matrimony in the country.Weddings are a time of great joy and celebration. Everyone wants to invite maximum friends and family members to witness and celebrate the event to the fullest.

Nuptial doesn't mean getting together of just two persons but rather of several families and communities. Consequently, marriage is always considered one of the biggest events in life for almost everyone.But at the same time, it is not easy to tie the knot in Pakistan due to deep rooted cultural rituals, traditions and unwritten code of the society. Therefore, it takes weeks and sometimes months to make preparations for weddings both on the bride and bridegroom sides. However, the long existing trend of extravagance in wedding ceremonies had become an economic burden for a major segment of the society.

Consequently, for many, marriage remains a dream and mission impossible throughout their lives. But the current pandemic has changed the entire paradigm of matrimony by setting up a new trend for people to get engaged in the simplest possible manner. It is due to the fact that the government has initially announced a partial lockdown followed by imposing restrictions on public gatherings and marriage halls to halt the spread of the virus. Therefore, people were left with no option but either to put on hold the weddings or simplify it by inviting fewer guests. Therefore, most of them have celebrated their weddings at their residence with a small reception of people.

Marriage is certainly a lifelong dream not only for unmarried individuals but also for parents to see their kids tying the knot while they are alive.

The age and circumstances of marrying-couples may vary but the traditions and rituals of celebrating it across the country is almost the same. In the current scenario, expenses on foods, marriage halls, transport, parties, music and dance events and a number of other rituals had largely decreased due to the looming fear of the virus. Only selected people are invited on the occasion at the residence to celebrate the wedding but amongst them a few had to attend the event to avoid the gathering. Talking to APP, a senior citizen Liaqat Iqbal said that people should postpone their wedding ceremonies for the time being and rearrange those later to avoid public gatherings. However, if not possible, then the only option was to invite a few people while strictly adhering to the SOPs against the virus, he added.

Iftikhar Ali hailing from Baizo Kharki (Katlang) Mardan who got married last month (June 21) while talking to the agency said that those who were already terrified from coronavirus did not join the marriage ceremony at all.

He said, "My wedding ceremony was held in simple yet dignified manner within less than half of the expenses on foods and arrangements due to the limited number of guests and family members.

The government SOPs were also ensured in terms of social distancing, masks and sanitizers to contain the spread of virus, he added. Kashif Ahmad who also got married last month said that certainly it was really hard time for everyone as a lot of people in the country had got infected and affected by the virus. He said, "But the prevailing situation of COVID-19 is somehow a new normal and slowly we have to adjust ourselves with it, adding that the dates of my marriage were changed several times, therefore, we were left with no option but to arrange the event in light of the SOPs."