UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mars-bound Spaceship Experiencing Technical Issues: NASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Mars-bound spaceship experiencing technical issues: NASA

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Mars 2020, the spaceship carrying NASA's new rover Perseverance to the Red Planet, is experiencing technical difficulties and is running on essential systems only, the agency said Thursday.

"Data indicate the spacecraft had entered a state known as safe mode, likely because a part of the spacecraft was a little colder than expected while Mars 2020 was in Earth's shadow," NASA said.

The spaceship has left Earth's shadow and the temperatures are now normal.

When a vessel enters safe mode, it shuts down all but essential systems until it receives new commands from mission control. "Right now, the Mars 2020 mission is completing a full health assessment on the spacecraft and is working to return the spacecraft to a nominal configuration for its journey to Mars," added NASA.

The spacecraft also experienced a delay in setting up its communications link with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, its mission control.

Mars 2020 sent its first signal to ground controllers at 9:15 am (1315 GMT) but it was not until 11:30 am (1530 GMT) that it established telemetry -- more detailed spacecraft data.

Matt Wallace, the mission's deputy project manager, said that the fact that the spaceship had entered safe mode was not overly concerning.

"That's perfectly fine, the spacecraft is happy there," he said.

"The team is working through that telemetry, they're going to look through the rest of the spacecraft health.

"So far, everything I've seen looks good, so we'll know more in a little bit."

Related Topics

Fine Wallace Pasadena 2020 All From

Recent Stories

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

32 minutes ago

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

47 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

1 hour ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.