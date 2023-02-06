Marsch feels stress of Leeds' relegation fight after Forest defeat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nottingham, United Kingdom, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Leeds boss Jesse Marsch admitted time is running out for him to avoid the "stress" of a relegation battle after a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Marsch's men have not won in the league since November and sit outside the drop zone only on goal difference.

Brennan Johnson's stunning strike earned Forest victory as they moved six points clear of the bottom three in 13th.

Not for the first time in recent weeks, Leeds dominated the majority of the game after falling behind early on.

But they could not find a way past the inspired Keylor Navas on his Forest debut.

"It is my responsibility and I understand their frustration and I accept it," said Marsch of calls for him to go by some section of the Leeds support.

"I have to find a way to turn a lot of the good things that are happening into results or we find ourselves in a stressful situation." The arrival of Navas on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, alongside Jonjo Shelvey, Felipe and Andre Ayew this week took Forest's total of new signings this season to a remarkable 30.

However, it is a player born and raised in Nottingham that is edging the two-time European champions towards survival on their first season back in the top flight since 1998/99.

Johnson scored twice in the 2-0 win over Leicester in Forest's previous Premier League game at the City Ground.

The Welsh international crashed home a volley from outside the box for the decisive goal after just 14 minutes.

Navas then took centre stage as the former Real Madrid goalkeeper stood tall to deny Luke Ayling and Wilfried Gnonto an equaliser, while Luis Sinisterra also blazed a glorious chance over for the visitors.

"You don't need me to tell you about his experience and about the success he has had in his career," said Forest manager Steve Cooper.

"Brilliant in the first half, outstanding and composed. The obvious talking points are the saves, and rightly so, he deserves all the credit for that, but I loved his composure and game management and decision making, I really enjoyed that part of his performance."