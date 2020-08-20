UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marseille Boss Villas-Boas Urges Support For Virus-infected Players

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:30 AM

Marseille boss Villas-Boas urges support for virus-infected players

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas on Wednesday urged support for the club's players infected by coronavirus after three new cases took the number of infected at the Ligue 1 club to four.

Tuesday's positive tests saw the French league forced into postponing the opening match of the 2020/21 season, which had been scheduled to be between Marseille and Saint-Etienne on Friday.

"Unfortunately we live this week between a certain anxiety and bad news," Villas-Boas said.

"The pandemic that stubbornly continues to scare and affect so many families has ended up knocking on our door." Villas-Boas vowed that "we will soon be together again".

"It's the moment to be careful and to support others and at the same time keep hope for the time ahead.

" Some 40 players from 11 clubs have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The vast majority contracted the virus after resuming training in June, leading to quarantine and a flurry of cancelled pre-season matches.

The latest to be named as positive for the virus on Wednesday was Montpellier striker Andy Delort -- the seventh player at the club to have contracted the disease since the start of the pandemic.

"I will come back very soon, I am fine," said Delort, who was Montpellier's top scorer in the league last season with nine goals.

Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian was forced into cancelling Wednesday morning's training session after the positive test, while the club's friendly against Metz on Saturday was called off.

Related Topics

Fine Saint-Etienne Montpellier Metz Marseille Same June From Top Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ronald Koeman appointed Barcelona coach after Quiq ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai’s S ..

2 hours ago

PML-N manipulated Pakistan's financial position wh ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

2 hours ago

Canadian Bank Agrees to Pay $60Mln to US to Settle ..

1 hour ago

Clooney anti-corruption group blasts N Korea contr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.