Marseille continue poor form with Amiens flop

(@imziishan)

Amiens, France, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Marseille are set to fall further back in the Ligue 1 title race after crashing 3-1 at Amiens on Friday and stretching their run without a win to four matches.

Haitam Aleesami's early strike, Serhou Guirassy's 41st-minute penalty and a stoppage time counter-attack finished off by John Mendoza condemned Andre Villas-Boas's side to a fourth league defeat despite Dario Benedetto levelling for the away side midway through the first half with a superb fifth goal of the season.

The loss comes after three straight draws and drops Marseille down to sixth on 13 points, five behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain and three from second-placed Angers ahead of the pair's top-of-the-table clash at the Parc des Princes on Saturday afternoon.

Amiens meanwhile jump up to 11th place after their third win of the season.

The hosts could have won by an even larger margin had Guirassy not crashed a great chance against the bar shortly after the break.

Juan Ferney Otero also wasted a golden opportunity for the hosts to make it three when clean through and one-on-one with Marseille stopper Steve Mandanda, fluffing his finish with teammates ready to take a pass and slot into an open goal.