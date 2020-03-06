UrduPoint.com
Marseille Faces Hearing For Breaking UEFA Finance Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

Lausanne, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Marseille face punishments from UEFA after the governing body of European football decided the French club "did not comply" with an agreement to balance their books.

UEFA announced on Thursday that its Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) had decided to refer Marseille and Polish club Lechia Gdansk to its adjudicatory chamber.

In 2019, UEFA found that Marseille had broken financial fair play rules.

The club acknowledged that it was running a deficit and signed a "settlement agreement" promising to fully break even by 2023. The club was allowed to run a deficit of 30 million Euros in 2020.

Under the agreement, Marseille also has to play in Europe with a reduced squad and pay up to 4 million euros of any prize money back to UEFA.

Marseille, the losing Europa League finalists last season, are second in Ligue 1 and chasing a first Champions League spot since 2013.

UEFA said "Lechia Gdansk failed to provide... the required break-even information during the 2019/20 season."It added that the CFCB was preparing information on the compliance of the remaining clubs that had signed settlement agreements: Cluj, Galatasaray, Kairat Almaty, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Porto.

