UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marseille's Amavi Injured For Man City Game

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Marseille's Amavi injured for Man City game

Marseille, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Marseille defender Jordan Amavi will miss the Champions League match at Manchester City, coach Andre Villas-Boas said on Tuesday.

Marseille are already eliminated from the knock-out phase but can qualify for the Europa League if they do better against City on Wednesday than Olympiakos do at Porto.

"We had a problem yesterday with Amavi. It's a muscular thing. He has a 50-50 chance of playing at the weekend against Monaco but there's no chance for City," Villas-Boas said at training.

Related Topics

Marseille Monaco Porto From Manchester City Coach

Recent Stories

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority partners with du fo ..

21 minutes ago

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

1 hour ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

2 hours ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

2 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

2 hours ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.