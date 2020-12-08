Marseille, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Marseille defender Jordan Amavi will miss the Champions League match at Manchester City, coach Andre Villas-Boas said on Tuesday.

Marseille are already eliminated from the knock-out phase but can qualify for the Europa League if they do better against City on Wednesday than Olympiakos do at Porto.

"We had a problem yesterday with Amavi. It's a muscular thing. He has a 50-50 chance of playing at the weekend against Monaco but there's no chance for City," Villas-Boas said at training.