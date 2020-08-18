UrduPoint.com
Marseille's Ligue 1 season opener in doubt after COVID cases

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Marseille's Ligue 1 season opener for 2020/21, against St Etienne on Friday, is in doubt after three more positive COVID-19 tests.

The tests take to four the number of people at the club having shown up positive for coronavirus.

Marseille said all details had been relayed to the LFP, the body that runs professional football in France.

Andre Villas-Boas' side had already cancelled a friendly on Friday against Stuttgart of Germany as a precaution.

Under health protocols adopted in recent weeks but awaiting final approval, the four cases could mean Marseille's scheduled opener against St Etienne is called off.

Fellow Ligue 1 side Nimes announced two new suspect cases in its squad and all employees have been put in isolation pending those results.

Nimes had hosted Marseille on August 9 in a friendly.

At least 37 Ligue 1 players from 11 clubs have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The vast majority contracted the virus after resuming training in June, leading to quarantine and a flurry of cancelled pre-season matches.

Two matches were already slated to not take place this weekend - between Paris Saint-Germain and Metz and the game featuring Montpellier against Lyon.

That is due to the Champions League semi-final commitments of PSG and Lyon in Portugal.

