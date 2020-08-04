UrduPoint.com
Marseille's Montpellier Friendly Cancelled Due To Suspected Virus Case

Tue 04th August 2020

Marseille, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Marseille announced on Tuesday their pre-season friendly match with fellow Ligue 1 side Montpellier has been cancelled following a suspected coronavirus case in their opponent's squad, less than three weeks before the start of the French top-flight campaign.

In a statement, Marseille said both clubs had agreed to call off the clash at the Stade Velodrome, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, "as a health precaution".

One unidentified Montpellier player has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be tested again on Friday.

If the case is confirmed, it will be the fifth player in Michel Der Zakarian's squad to be affected by the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Midfielder Junior Samba, who was placed in an induced coma at the end of April, was the first Ligue 1 player to test positive for the virus.

The cancellation comes following Montpellier's friendly last week with Strasbourg, who a few days after the match announced five of their players had tested positive for the virus.

Andre Vilas-Boas's side are set to open the new term by hosting Saint-Etienne on August 21.

