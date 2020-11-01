Marshall Islands repatriation goes ahead despite of virus cases

Majuro, Marshall Islands, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :The Marshall Islands went ahead with its first Covid-19 repatriation flight over the weekend, despite calls for the Pacific archipelago to keep its borders closed after two workers at a US Army base tested positive for the virus.

A group of 27 people who arrived Saturday on a flight from Hawaii are the first islanders allowed to return since the country, a group of islands and atolls about halfway between Australia and Hawaii, closed its borders in early March in a bid to keep out the coronavirus.

"Almost everyone is saying delay (repatriation) but (the flight) still went ahead Saturday," Ebon Atoll mayor Marie Milne said.

"Everything we say to the National Disaster Committee is falling on deaf ears. They are going full speed ahead with what they want to do. People are frustrated and angry about this." Confirmation last week of two positive Covid-19 cases at the US Army garrison on Kwajalein Atoll put residents on edge and ended the Marshall Islands' virus-free status.

During heated questioning of the government's National Disaster Committee on Friday, several MPs expressed anger that the US military was allowed only a five-to-seven day quarantine period in Hawaii prior to departure to their Marshall Islands base.

"If they followed our protocol of 14 days, these Covid cases would have been identified in Hawaii. If it was 14 days it wouldn't have happened here," said Jack Ading, an MP who represents islanders at the former US nuclear weapons test site of Enewetak Atoll.

Parliamentary Speaker Kenneth Kedi argued for the borders to be closed to all but essential workers "otherwise, we will have no control. If big countries can't stop it, we won't be able to either".

The 27 Marshallese who returned Saturday are the first of 300 people, mostly in Hawaii, the government hopes to repatriate.

But Health Minister Bruce Bilimon said Saturday that future repatriation efforts would depend on the success of the first flight.

"We are focusing on this first group now to make sure it works," he said.