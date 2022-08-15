UrduPoint.com

Marshall Islands Sees Surging COVID-19 Community Transmission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Marshall Islands sees surging COVID-19 community transmission

SYDNEY, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) --:Amid surging COVID-19 community transmission in the Marshall Islands, authorities are asking healthcare workers back to work if they are only experiencing mild COVID symptoms, as the healthcare system is hard hit.

Secretary of health and human services of the Pacific island country Jack Niedenthal said on Monday that the continued attack of the virus on healthcare workers caused the delay of their regular health reporting work, crowds in clinics, and closures of some public sporting sites.

"You can't have healthcare if you don't have healthcare workers. We weren't left with a lot of choices, and if our workers are willing to come back because they are only suffering from mild symptoms, they are only assigned tasks that don't involve patient care," he said.

Niedenthal said last Saturday that there have been 213 medical workers being tested positive for COVID-19, and many of them are doctors, and the nation expected the outbreak to continue to gain strength.

