Marta, Brazil's 'queen' Without A Crown

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Nicknamed "Pele in a skirt" by the late football great himself, the Brazilian star better known to fans as "Queen Marta" has her last shot at winning the Women's World Cup at this year's tournament.

The 37-year-old has confirmed this will "undoubtedly" be her last appearance at the World Cup in an interview with YouTube channel CazeTV just before coach Pia Sundhage announced her squad.

Yet Brazil's chances of sending her off with a first world crown look slim, with Marta battling injury in the twilight of her career and the team at a generational crossroads.

"It is to be expected that I am not the Marta of 20 years ago but physically I feel good and mentally I am even better," she insisted.

Marta has however spent a lifetime overcoming obstacles, from a childhood of poverty to sexism and, more recently, the worst injury of her career.

Arguably the best female player of all time, she has come agonisingly close to international glory with the "Selecao", making it to the World Cup final in 2007 and picking up silver medals in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

She is the all-time leading goal scorer in World Cups -- men's or women's -- with 17 in five editions, one better than Germany's Miroslav Klose.

She will now get a chance to extend that record.

