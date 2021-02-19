UrduPoint.com
Marta Spot On As Brazil Down Argentina In SheBelieves Cup

Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:10 AM

Orlando, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Marta scored her 109th international goal as Brazil cruised to a 4-1 victory over Argentina in their SheBelieves Cup opener in Orlando on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Brazilian captain squeezed a 29th-minute spot-kick beneath Argentina goakleeper Solana Pereyra to open the scoring at the Exploria Stadium.

Argentina's preparations for the game had been rocked just hours before kick off after four of their players were ruled out due to a positive Covid-19 case in their squad.

Brazil, ranked second in the world, were a class apart for long periods and had already gone close to scoring with chances from Tainara de Souza da Silva and Debinha before Marta's opener.

Brazil were awarded a penalty after Argentinian defender Aldana Cometti bundled Adriana over in the box.

Brazil doubled their lead two minutes after half-time, Beatriz tucking away a crisp finish after a delicate through ball from Debinha.

Adriana made it 3-0 on 54 minutes, darting clear of the Argentine back four and then whipping a low shot past a helpless Pereyra.

Argentina pulled a goal back with a clever angled header from Mariana Larroquette in the 60th minute but substitute Geyse Ferreira blasted in Brazil's fourth in the 82nd minute to complete en emphatic win.

Brazil will face reigning world champions the United States in their next game of the tournament on Sunday.

The US women face Canada in their tournament opener later on Thursday.

