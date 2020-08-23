UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Martin Penalty Hands Bezecchi First Moto2 Win

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Martin penalty hands Bezecchi first Moto2 win

Spielberg, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Marco Bezzecchi crossed the line second but was awarded his first Moto2 victory on Sunday after Jorge Martin was docked a place for straying off the track on the last lap.

"I cried like a baby," said Bezzecchi, a 21-year-old Italian immediately after learning he had won.

Bezzecchi had closed a gap of almost 1.5 seconds in the closing laps but could not quite overtake.

"I wasn't strong enough in braking to pass him, so I tried to make him make a mistake," said Bezecchi.

Spaniard Martin, who won the previous week on the same track, did just that, riding onto the green paint exiting corner eight, an offence that leads to an automatic penalty in the last lap.

"We won in a racing way," said Martin. "I'm happy with my performance." Australian Remy Gardner, like the two riders ahead of him on a Kalex, was third.

Italian Luca Marini was sixth and remained in first place of the riders' standings, eight points ahead of both Martin and Enea Bastianini, who finished 10th a week after his spectacular crash in the Austrian Grand Prix.

The opening laps were marked by a series crashes, including incidents that knocked Spaniard Aron Canet, who started from pole position, and Briton Sam Lowes out of the race.

Moto2 results from the Styrian motorcycling Grand Prix in Spielberg on Sunday 1. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex 37 minutes 12.461 seconds, Jorge Martin (ESP/Kalex) same time, 3. Remy Gardner (USA/Kalex) at 1.027sec, 4. Tetsuta Nagashima (JPN/Kalex) 1.974, 5. Thomas Lüthi (SUI/Kalex) à 3.230World championship standings1. Luca Marini (ITA) 87 points, 2. Enea Bastianini (ITA) 79, 3. Jorge Martin (ESP) 79, 4. Tetsuta Nagashima (JPN) 68, 5. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) 65

Related Topics

Ita Same Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

56 minutes ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

2 hours ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

4 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

7 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.