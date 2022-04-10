UrduPoint.com

Martin Takes Grand Prix Of Americas Pole In Ducati Sweep

April 10, 2022

Austin, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Jorge Martin grabbed his second pole position of the season at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Saturday as Ducati swept the first five places on the starting grid.

Martin, who was second in Argentina last weekend, put in a memorable performance after only sneaking into the final qualifying round.

He edged out Australia's Jack Miller by just 0.003sec with fellow Ducati riders Francesco Bagnaia, the world championship runner-up in 2021, Johann Zarco and Enea Bastianini making up the top five.

Martin has now qualified on the front row for all four races this season.

"After the accident in free practice (earlier Saturday), I didn't expect to be on pole position today," said the 24-year-old Spaniard.

"So thanks to the team for the great job, getting me back on track, I am super happy and focused on tomorrow.

Pole position means a lot. We are very fast." It is the Madrid native's sixth pole position since joining MotoGP last year.

He was also on pole for the season-opener in Qatar and was then second fastest in qualifying at Indonesia and Argentina.

However, he has endured two retirements in three races so far before finishing runner-up in Argentina.

Miller was as colourful as ever in his assessment.

"It's nice to be back on the front row. I kind of panicked a bit and was crapping my pants thinking I'd better not mess up this sector," he said.

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will start in ninth place on his Honda as the 29-year-old returns after missing the Argentina race.

He suffered double vision after a violent high-side crash in Indonesia last month.

