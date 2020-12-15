KUWAIT CITY, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Marzouq Al-Ghanim was re-elected on Tuesday as Kuwait's National Assembly (parliament) speaker, the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) said.

After voting at the first regular session of the parliament, Marzouq Al-Ghanim affirmed his keenness to cooperate with everyone to achieve the aspirations of the Kuwaiti people.

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday congratulated Marzouq Al-Ghanim for election as parliament speaker, wishing him success for the service of the nation and citizens to achieve development and prosperity.

Marzouq Al-Ghanim held the position since 2013, KUNA said.

On Dec. 5, Kuwait held parliamentary elections with 326 candidates running for 50 seats.