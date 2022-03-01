UrduPoint.com

Mascots Of China Int'l Consumer Products Expo Revealed

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Mascots of China int'l consumer products expo revealed

HAIKOU, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Authorities in south China's Hainan Province on Tuesday revealed the mascots for the 2022 China International Consumer Products Expo, styled after the Hainan gibbon.

Hainan gibbons are the most endangered of all gibbons and the world's rarest primate. They are endemic to the southern Chinese island of Hainan. The mascots reflect the green consumption approach of the expo, according to Ruslan Tulenov, a global media officer at the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development.

The mascots embody the three dominant and distinctive industries of Hainan, namely the seed industry, deep-sea industry and aerospace industry. Designers have endowed the mascots with diverse personalities, expecting that global enterprises and consumers can share opportunities and create a better life together through the expo, Tulenov said.

Themed "Share open opportunities, co-create a better life," the event is scheduled to run from April 12 to 16 in Haikou, the capital of Hainan. France will be the guest-of-honor country this year.

The exhibition area will span over 100,000 square meters, 80 percent of which will be set up for overseas exhibitors featuring fashion, jewelry, food, medicine and other professional services.

The expo is expected to become a leading platform for global consumer fashion, and well-known brands will release their latest products during the exhibition.

Related Topics

World China France Jewelry Haikou April Media Event All From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her ..

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her heart behind

3 minutes ago
 PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

1 hour ago
 Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned ab ..

Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned about his health

2 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 PM unveils major relief package for masses

PM unveils major relief package for masses

3 hours ago
 U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with MCB Bank

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>