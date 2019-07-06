UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mashrafe Coy Over Future After Bangladesh's World Cup Exit

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 01:10 AM

Mashrafe coy over future after Bangladesh's World Cup exit

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza admitted he needs time to decide his future amid speculation he will retire or resign following his team's World Cup exit.

Mashrafe's side lost by 94 runs against Pakistan at Lord's on Friday in a disappointing conclusion to their World Cup campaign.

Attention turned to Mashrafe's future at the post-match press conference, but the 35-year-old wasn't ready to reveal his plans.

"My future plan is obviously going home from here, and then I'll rethink," he told reporters.

Bangladesh had already been eliminated from the race to qualify for the semi-finals, but had hoped to finish the tournament on a high note.

Instead, they succumbed to a limp defeat that left them with three wins from nine matches in the tournament.

Asked how he rated Bangladesh's campaign, Mashrafe conceded they had been exposed at times in their sloppy fielding, while his bowlers found it hard to thrive in English conditions.

"I think the players tried their best. As I said, there were a few areas we could improve a lot. We knew what our weaknesses were," he said.

"If we play in Asia, I think it will be a far better bowling site than here. So we need to find our best ways to bowl them out or maybe restrict them.

"Batting hasn't been an issue before the World Cup. I think the boys are clear what they can do. Fielding, it has been concern there all of my career ... This is the part the players can change. We really need to improve fielding."The World Cup's round-robin format -- with each of the 10 teams facing each other once before the top four move into the semi-finals -- has received mixed reviews, but Mashrafe relished the opportunity for Bangladesh to play all the top sides.

"That format I loved, because every team has been exposed to everyone else. And to be honest I think some people will not be very happy with that," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bangladesh SITE Mashrafe Mortaza All From Best Top Race Asia

Recent Stories

ADB approves $235 mln to develop Karachi BRT syste ..

41 minutes ago

UNESCO adds Iranian forest to World Heritage List

41 minutes ago

Second day of Malawi protests alleging election 'f ..

1 hour ago

Cricket: World Cup table

1 hour ago

At Least 30 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With I ..

47 minutes ago

IAEA to hold special meeting on Iran on 10 July

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.