UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mask Diplomacy: China Tries To Rewrite Virus Narrative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:00 AM

Mask diplomacy: China tries to rewrite virus narrative

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :With millions of face masks, low interest loans and teams of medical experts, China is trying to paint itself as a Good Samaritan while deflecting criticism over its initial missteps in handling the coronavirus.

Beijing has showered struggling European nations with aid as part of a diplomatic charm offensive.

In recent weeks, it has also donated hundreds of thousands of surgical masks and test kits to the Philippines and Pakistan, sent teams of medics to Iran and Iraq, and extended a $500 million loan to help Sri Lanka combat the virus.

While COVID-19 first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, Beijing says it has now curbed its spread, with domestic cases dwindling to zero Thursday.

But as other governments now scramble to cope with the pandemic, China is sending masks, medical supplies and experts.

President Xi Jinping pledged assistance to hardest-hit Italy and Spain in phone calls with their prime ministers, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Two Chinese medical teams were sent to Italy in a high-profile show of solidarity with the earliest European Union partner in Xi's massive "Belt and Road" infrastructure project.

Italy is now the second hardest-hit country in the world with more than 35,000 cases.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter this week that China would ship two million masks to Europe "immediately" and expressed her gratitude to Premier Li Keqiang.

She said the EU helped China in January, by donating equipment, and tweeted: "Today, we're grateful for China's support." Beijing also sent medical equipment to Serbia this week after an appeal for help.

"It has turned out that without you Europe can hardly defend itself," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Beijing's ambassador as Chinese virus tests arrived.

He said the country had been waiting for its "Chinese brothers".

The EU -- of which Serbia is not a member -- announced a ban on the export of medical equipment on Sunday, a move slammed by Vucic.

Xinhua said more aid and doctors from China would arrive in Serbia in the next few days.

Beijing has in recent years challenged Brussels for influence in the Balkans, in particular through heavy loan-based infrastructure investment in cash-strapped countries.

Other political allies which China has supported or supplied include a number of African nations.

Meanwhile Jack Ma, China's richest man, donated two million masks to be distributed across Europe, with shipments having arrived in Belgium, Spain and Italy.

Another million masks bound for France left China on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan World Iran Sri Lanka Europe China Twitter Iraq France European Union Road Brussels Wuhan Beijing Man Spain Italy Belgium Serbia Philippines January December Sunday From Million Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

10 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

11 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

11 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

13 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.